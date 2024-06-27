Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0584 on Major Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $23.77 million and approximately $9,141.24 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0583755 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $25,417.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

