Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $267.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

