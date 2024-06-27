XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.24

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.86. XPeng shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,290,777 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.