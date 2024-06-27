XYO 24 Hour Volume Hits $990,361.99 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $90.01 million and approximately $990,361.99 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,448.54 or 0.99980104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012753 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079624 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00660055 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $1,508,399.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

