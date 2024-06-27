Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of YLLXF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.