Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the May 31st total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Yellow Cake Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of YLLXF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

