Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 483,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 928,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Yext alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YEXT

Yext Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Yext

The company has a market cap of $653.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Yext by 17,238.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.