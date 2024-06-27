York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.90

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.75. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

York Traditions Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

