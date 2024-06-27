ZClassic Reaches Market Cap of $465,191.24 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $465,191.24 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

