Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $130.86 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Zentry has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Zentry has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and approximately $19.27 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,488,618,766 tokens. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02308195 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $18,823,042.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

