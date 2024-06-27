Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $848,380.77 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,577,000 after buying an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

