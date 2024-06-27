Zscaler Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 34,129 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 21,048 call options.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 146.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zscaler by 895.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $9.68 on Thursday, reaching $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -369.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

