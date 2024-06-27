Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZURA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Zura Bio Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of ZURA opened at $3.27 on Friday. Zura Bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

