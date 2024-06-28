10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Earns Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.62.

10x Genomics Price Performance

10x Genomics stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $71,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

