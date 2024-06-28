1,243 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,898 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,167 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.58. 3,428,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $228.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

