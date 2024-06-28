141,354 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 774,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,786. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.