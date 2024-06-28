171,836 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 171,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,911,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. 399,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,083. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

