17,250 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,320,422. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.