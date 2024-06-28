180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 200,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,424,975. The firm has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

