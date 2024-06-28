180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 41.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0 %

AVY stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,093. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $163.83 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.