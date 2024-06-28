180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

