180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 797,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 132,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 852,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,250. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

