180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.32. The company had a trading volume of 606,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,971. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

