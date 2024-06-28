180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 303,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.