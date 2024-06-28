180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.99. 524,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

