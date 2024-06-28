180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,731,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

