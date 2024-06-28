180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 145,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $45.35. 333,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,608. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

