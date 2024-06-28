180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,039 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC cut their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.64. 45,121,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,895,344. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

