180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GPC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 183,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,733. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

