180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

