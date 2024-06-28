180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

O traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,567. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.