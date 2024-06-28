1,809 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DIS traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

