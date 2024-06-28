1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. 1st Source comprises approximately 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned about 0.20% of 1st Source worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in 1st Source by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,454,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 489,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,943. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

