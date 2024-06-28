20,437 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Purchased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. 796,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,901. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

