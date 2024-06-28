2,152 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

WMS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.76. 167,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,626. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

