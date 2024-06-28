2,637 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $380.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.55 and a 200 day moving average of $375.11. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

