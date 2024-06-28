294 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE SYK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.43. 1,894,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,695. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.
Stryker Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.
Stryker Profile
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
