3,000 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 69,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $262,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Shell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shell by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,521. The company has a market cap of $229.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Argus increased their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.