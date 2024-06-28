341 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,365,000 after acquiring an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $112.82 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

