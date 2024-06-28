419,166 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 419,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Macerich accounts for 3.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Macerich Price Performance
Macerich stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 746,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.
Macerich Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Macerich
In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macerich
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
