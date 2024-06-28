47,293 Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Purchased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Lincoln Capital Corp owned 1.05% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. 110,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,601. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

