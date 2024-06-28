520 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,826.3% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,175. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.81 and a 200-day moving average of $385.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

