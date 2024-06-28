5,345 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COR. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Down 1.1 %

Cencora stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 611,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,123. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

