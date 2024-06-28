5,558 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,377. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.