717 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $300.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

