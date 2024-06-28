800 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 2.5 %

CB traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.35. 994,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.87 and a 200 day moving average of $248.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

