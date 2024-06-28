AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) were down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

