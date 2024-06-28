Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abacus Life’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Abacus Life stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $581.67 million, a PE ratio of 455.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

