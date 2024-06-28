Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. Accolade’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $511.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

