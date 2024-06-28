Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 133.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Accolade alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACCD

Accolade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 7,064,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,734. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.