Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Acerinox stock remained flat at $5.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Acerinox had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

